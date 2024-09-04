Ramstein-24: Pentagon confirms September 6 meeting

The Pentagon has confirmed the convening of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) on September 6. This was stated by US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Brown will travel to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday to host the September 6th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) with in-person participation. This will be the 24th meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin formed the international group in April 2022 - Ryder said.

He added that Austin and Brown will join defense ministers and military officials from nearly 50 countries "to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination of the international community to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself.

