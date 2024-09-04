ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129587 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212701 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157349 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144910 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193869 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Actual
Ramstein-24: Pentagon confirms September 6 meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112077 views

US Secretary of Defense Austin and General Brown will hold the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on September 6. The meeting will take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and will be attended by representatives of about 50 countries.

The Pentagon has confirmed the convening of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) on September 6. This was stated by US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Brown will travel to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday to host the September 6th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) with in-person participation. This will be the 24th meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin formed the international group in April 2022

- Ryder said.

He added that Austin and Brown will join defense ministers and military officials from nearly 50 countries "to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination of the international community to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself.

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on September 6 - media20.08.24, 20:54 • 65115 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

