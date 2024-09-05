ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy to attend Ramstein meeting in Germany - Spiegel

Zelenskyy to attend Ramstein meeting in Germany - Spiegel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29499 views

President Zelenskyy plans to attend a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense on September 6. He will ask Western partners for further supplies of weapons, including long-range missiles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to take part in a meeting  of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) to be held tomorrow, September 6. The head of state wants to ask Western partners for further supplies of weapons to fight Russian aggression, Spiegel writes, UNN reports

Details 

According to the newspaper, Berlin said that Zelensky's visit to the meeting of defense ministers of Western countries that support Ukraine was intended to "impressively describe the seriousness of the situation." 

The Ukrainian president also wants to ask for new arms supplies, including long-range missiles and air defense systems.

The Pentagon confirmed the convening of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) on September 6. 

On September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the kind of long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

