Zelenskyy to attend Ramstein meeting in Germany - Spiegel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) to be held tomorrow, September 6. The head of state wants to ask Western partners for further supplies of weapons to fight Russian aggression, Spiegel writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, Berlin said that Zelensky's visit to the meeting of defense ministers of Western countries that support Ukraine was intended to "impressively describe the seriousness of the situation."

The Ukrainian president also wants to ask for new arms supplies, including long-range missiles and air defense systems.

The Pentagon confirmed the convening of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) on September 6.

On September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the kind of long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives.