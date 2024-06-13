Pentagon announces the main topic of the next Ramstein meeting

The main issue that will be raised during the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Brussels on June 13 will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

She said that Ukraine's current priority is air defense to protect itself from Russian air attacks.

This is what it needs, whether in the form of Patriot or in other forms. So I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion at the UDCG meeting tomorrow She said.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have already arrived in Brussels.

The previous Ramstein meeting was held via video on May 20, 2024. Back then, the ministers also discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Ramstein-23: NATO announces meeting for June 13