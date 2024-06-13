ukenru
Pentagon announces the main topic of the next Ramstein meeting

Pentagon announces the main topic of the next Ramstein meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15316 views

The next meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, to be held on June 13 in Brussels, will focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities to protect against Russian air attacks.

The main issue that will be raised during the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Brussels on June 13 will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

She said that Ukraine's current priority is air defense to protect itself from Russian air attacks.

This is what it needs, whether in the form of Patriot or in other forms. So I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion at the UDCG meeting tomorrow

She said.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have already arrived in Brussels.

The previous Ramstein meeting was held via video on May 20, 2024. Back then, the ministers also discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Ramstein-23: NATO announces meeting for June 13

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

