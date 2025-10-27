Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season

Subantarctic penguins living on Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian polar station "Akademik Vernadsky" is located, laid their first egg this season. The polar explorers reported this on Facebook and published relevant photos, UNN reports.

They said that for the second year in a row, biologists have found the first egg in the same place: on a rock near the DNC house - a small laboratory where geophysicists continuously receive radio frequencies to study geospace.

This is one of the highest penguin nesting sites on the island. Due to the height of the rock, they are exposed from the snow relatively early and become suitable for nesting. Perhaps that is why the first eggs appear here. Or maybe the penguins like to listen to signals from distant points of the planet - explained Zoya Shvydka, biologist of the 30th expedition

The scientists added that they expect the first penguin chicks in about a month.

Subantarctic penguins, which live on Galindez Island, incubate their eggs in nests made of pebbles. The pair does this in turns: while the mother feeds in the ocean, the father stays on the nest, and vice versa.

Subantarctic penguins usually have 2 eggs, rarely 3, but the third chick has little chance of survival. Although last year on Galindez, Ukrainian scientists recorded a family in which three children were growing up.

