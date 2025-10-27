$41.900.00
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 21363 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 23877 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 23912 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 30032 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23350 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19738 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 38773 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14446 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13965 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
The Guardian

Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadsky" is located, subantarctic penguins laid their first egg this season. Biologists discovered it on a rock near the DNC house, where the first egg was also found last year.

Subantarctic penguins living on Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian polar station "Akademik Vernadsky" is located, laid their first egg this season. The polar explorers reported this on Facebook and published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

They said that for the second year in a row, biologists have found the first egg in the same place: on a rock near the DNC house - a small laboratory where geophysicists continuously receive radio frequencies to study geospace.

This is one of the highest penguin nesting sites on the island. Due to the height of the rock, they are exposed from the snow relatively early and become suitable for nesting. Perhaps that is why the first eggs appear here. Or maybe the penguins like to listen to signals from distant points of the planet

- explained Zoya Shvydka, biologist of the 30th expedition

The scientists added that they expect the first penguin chicks in about a month.

For reference

Subantarctic penguins, which live on Galindez Island, incubate their eggs in nests made of pebbles. The pair does this in turns: while the mother feeds in the ocean, the father stays on the nest, and vice versa.

Subantarctic penguins usually have 2 eggs, rarely 3, but the third chick has little chance of survival. Although last year on Galindez, Ukrainian scientists recorded a family in which three children were growing up.

Recall

In July, Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique iceberg resembling a sandwich, with white ice and a bright blue layer in the middle. The blue stripe was formed by the freezing of meltwater in a crack that was once vertical.

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica17.03.25, 15:31 • 10872 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

