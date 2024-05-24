Pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island opened in Kyiv

A pedestrian bridge connecting Obolonsky Island and Natalka Park near Obolonska embankment was opened in Kyiv . This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

You can already go for a walk in the new, large recreational area of the capital - on Obolonsky Island," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The bridge connects the island with the Obolon embankment and Natalka Park , a unique pedestrian bridge from an engineering point of view. It was built at the expense of foreign and Ukrainian patrons.

Klitschko said that the structures for the bridge were manufactured at Azovstal. They were brought to Kyiv a few weeks before the start of the full-scale war.

The mayor also said that for the time being, the lighting of the main structure will not be turned on, only the economical LED lighting of the bridge railing.

Addendum

Construction of the bridge began in 2021. At the beginning of the full-scale war, it was suspended. It resumed in the spring of 2023. At the same time, they began to arrange a recreational recreation area.

