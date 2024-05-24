Kyiv ring train changes its schedule: details

The schedule of the Kyiv Ring Train from May 24 to August 12 will be changed due to the construction of a tunnel to exit the new Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge. UNN reports this with reference to Kyiv City Express.

We are temporarily changing the schedule of the Kyiv City Express to give Kyiv the opportunity to improve urban mobility. The construction of the tunnel for the exit from the new Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge is underway, so from May 24 to August 12, the Kyiv City Express schedule within the Kyiv ring will be changed, - the statement said.

Details

On working days:

trains will run on a full circular route every hour;

"peak" half-hourly flights in the morning and evening will be operated only on the Sviatoshyn-Vokzalna-Darnitsa section in both directions.

On weekends:

Train traffic will be restricted on the Pochayna - Mykilska Slobidka section. These stations will become the terminus, so it will be possible to get from Syrets to Rusanivka, for example, only through the southern part of the "ring" via Sviatoshyn, Vokzalna and Vydubychi.

We apologize for the logistical inconvenience and hope for your understanding: the completion of the bridge will relieve traffic and improve logistics for all Kyiv residents, - the statement said.

Addendum

The capital is testing a new feature for users of the Kyiv Digital app - Kyiv residents are offered to pay for tickets right in the app.