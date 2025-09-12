Pechersk Court keeps NABU detective Magamedrasulov in custody

The judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutor's request and kept NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody, extending the detention period until October 21, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without bail.

The term of imprisonment was extended until October 21.

Addition

On July 21, the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.