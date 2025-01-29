Pechersk court again postpones consideration of the case on the detention of agribaron Serhiy Tarasov, who is suspected of seizing land of ATO participants

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv failed to make a decision on the detention of Serhiy Tarasov, an agribusinessman from Kropyvnytskyi, who has been wanted by the SBU for more than a year for land fraud. This became known during a meeting on January 28, UNN reports.

Judge Roman Novak adjourned the hearing on the choice of a preventive measure against Serhiy Tarasov and his assistant Anna Khmelnytska. The reason was the replacement of the lawyer, who "is not familiar with the case file".

The prosecutor considers this a tactic to delay the proceedings, as all the suspects in the case have several lawyers, who themselves confirmed during a press conference that Tarasov is abroad and refuses to return to Ukraine to participate in the investigation.

The decision to keep him in custody will open up opportunities for Interpol to search for Sergiy Tarasov, so his lawyers are looking for ways to delay this moment.

Earlier it became known that the owner of the agricultural holding I&U Group, Sergey Tarasov, hired lobbyists and PR specialists in the United States to whitewash his reputation and talk about "corruption in Ukraine," but the businessman himself avoids talking to journalists.

Tarasov is suspected of organizing fraudulent transactions to withdraw land from state ownership with the participation of his subordinates and corrupt officials of the State Geocadastre of Kirovohrad Oblast. We are talking about 12,000 hectares, including those transferred to combatants who were not even aware of it.