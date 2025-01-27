“Peak heat” is expected at the end of January, sometimes up to +17° - a forecaster

By the end of January, Ukraine is expected to experience a heat wave with temperatures reaching up to +17° in some places, according to preliminary forecasts. Starting January 31, temperatures are expected to drop and precipitation is expected, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

In the coming days, just as January comes to a close, Ukraine is expected to experience a heat wave. At least for now. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the maximum air temperature in the western regions, in the southern part and in some places in the central regions of Ukraine will reach +12...+17 degrees - the forecaster wrote.

According to her, warm weather will also prevail in the rest of the territory, with temperatures of +7...+11 degrees throughout the day.

Precipitation is not expected on January 28 and 29 in Ukraine.

In Kyiv on Tuesday, it will be dry, the wind will be south, moderate, sometimes gusty. At night up to +4 degrees, during the day up to +8 degrees.

"Starting January 31, in most regions of Ukraine, the air temperature will drop and precipitation will appear," Didenko said.

"So, for the first half of the week, you should be outdoors as much as possible, observe nature, not catch up with the bus, but walk a couple of stops, take pictures of some nice anomalies, such as unexpected buds or flowers, ventilate the apartment well, but do not get carried away with the March-April heat, as the air temperature will still fluctuate according to the season," the forecaster said.

Warm as in late March: the weather in Kyiv set two records in one day