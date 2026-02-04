$43.190.22
Peace talks on Ukraine could create risks of a new war - assessment of Trump's approach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Donald Trump's approach to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to an agreement that will not stop the war. This would create conditions for a new Russian invasion, The Telegraph notes.

US President Donald Trump's approach to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to an agreement that will not stop the war but create conditions for a new Russian invasion. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

There is nothing more dangerous than a peace process that ends one war only to risk starting another. Donald Trump seems oblivious to this reality, sending his trusted envoy Steve Witkoff to mediate an agreement – any agreement – between Russia and Ukraine at the next round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

- the publication writes.

The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected to focus on the future of a roughly 2,300-square-mile part of the Donetsk region, which Witkoff reportedly called "the one issue" that remains unresolved.

Although the rest of Donetsk has been seized by Russia, this territory remains in Ukrainian hands. Throughout four years of full-scale invasion and one brutal offensive after another, Russia has never managed to capture it. Ukrainian soldiers repelled Vladimir Putin's attacks and fiercely held their defenses at a huge cost.

- The Telegraph emphasizes.

Recall

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands for an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all occupied territories, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

Alla Kiosak

