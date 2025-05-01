"Peace cannot last three days": Luxembourg's Foreign Minister criticizes Russia's proposed "ceasefire" on May 9

The short-term ceasefire announced by Russia for May 8-10 is not a real peace, but only an attempt to use the truce for propaganda purposes. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and the Minister of Defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Answering a journalist's question about the order of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on a short-term ceasefire on May 8, 9 and 10, Bettel emphasized that real peace cannot be "for three days" and should not be "for show".

Is peace just a ceasefire that is convenient to demonstrate? Because they want to be safe in Red Square. After everything they have done, they want peace, a showy peace, so to speak. Ceasefire and peace are not for show. It's not for three days - the minister noted.

"At the moment, we need fire, and not just some breaks, when it is good in suits your agenda. This is too serious a peace to conclude it only when you think it is good for your own propaganda," Bettel added.

Recall

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov stated that the proposal of dictator Vladimir Putin for a truce before Victory Day is "the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

