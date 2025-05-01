$41.560.18
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Peace cannot last three days": Luxembourg's Foreign Minister criticizes Russia's proposed "ceasefire" on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, stated that the ceasefire announced by Russia for May 8-10 is an attempt to use the truce for propaganda purposes. True peace cannot be "for three days".

"Peace cannot last three days": Luxembourg's Foreign Minister criticizes Russia's proposed "ceasefire" on May 9

The short-term ceasefire announced by Russia for May 8-10 is not a real peace, but only an attempt to use the truce for propaganda purposes. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and the Minister of Defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details 

Answering a journalist's question about the order of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on a short-term ceasefire on May 8, 9 and 10, Bettel emphasized that real peace cannot be "for three days" and should not be "for show".

Is peace just a ceasefire that is convenient to demonstrate? Because they want to be safe in Red Square. After everything they have done, they want peace, a showy peace, so to speak. Ceasefire and peace are not for show. It's not for three days

- the minister noted.

"At the moment, we need fire, and not just some breaks, when it is good in suits your agenda. This is too serious a peace to conclude it only when you think it is good for your own propaganda," Bettel added.

Recall

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov stated that the proposal of dictator Vladimir Putin for a truce before Victory Day is "the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

Carney: Russia must sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine in good faith01.05.25, 04:58 • 4424 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Luxembourg
Ukraine
