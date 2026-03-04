Payments of "child benefits" have already begun in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

Payments of "child benefits" have begun in Ukraine - special accounts for receiving these funds can already be opened at Oschadbank. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

As the head of government noted, funds under the eNursery program are starting to arrive for 1370 people. The payment is 8 thousand UAH monthly when the mother, father or guardian goes to work, after the child turns 1 year old - these funds can be used to pay for a nanny, assistant or kindergarten.

Payments up to 1 year have been transferred to more than 46 thousand families. Since the beginning of this year, the monthly child care allowance for children under 1 year old is 7 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko's post reads.

She added that the government is working to expand application submission options, including through Diia.

At the beginning of 2026, a law came into force in Ukraine on strengthening state support for families with children, which provides for a one-time payment of 50 thousand hryvnias upon the birth of a child.