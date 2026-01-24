$43.170.01
Patent War in the Tech World: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Creators Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 156 views

Solos Technology Ltd. has sued Meta Platforms Inc. and EssilorLuxottica SA. The plaintiff alleges that Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses use Solos' patented technologies without permission.

Patent War in the Tech World: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Creators Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Lawsuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Solos Technology Ltd. has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Meta Platforms Inc. and optics industry giant EssilorLuxottica SA. The plaintiff alleges that popular smart glasses were created using Solos' patented technologies without proper authorization. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Solos claims intentional infringement of a number of patents covering fundamental hardware and software solutions in the field of wearable electronics. The lawsuit alleges that EssilorLuxottica and its subsidiary Oakley's management were familiar with Solos' confidential concepts and roadmap as early as 2015-2017.

In particular, it is noted that former top managers received product samples for testing, and some specialists who studied Solos' strategy later moved to Meta, likely transferring confidential knowledge to their new employer.

Threat to market leader and financial demands

The plaintiff is seeking several billion dollars in damages and a court injunction against the sale of the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer line. This could be a serious blow to Meta, as the company recently discussed doubling production volumes due to high demand for the gadget.

Despite Solos' own attempts to conquer the consumer market with the AirGo series being less successful due to criticism of service quality, their portfolio of over 100 patents makes the company a dangerous opponent in the legal field.

Context of patent battles in the smart device segment

The smart glasses market is becoming a new arena for large-scale legal conflicts, as the category shows rapid growth in 2026. In addition to the lawsuit from Solos, Meta is already involved in proceedings regarding muscle signal reading technologies for its neural bracelets. Similar disputes are also breaking out among competitors, particularly between the Xreal and Viture brands, which indicates a fierce struggle for intellectual property in a niche where augmented reality technologies and embedded artificial intelligence are becoming the standard. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Brand
Bloomberg L.P.