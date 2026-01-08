Passport service for Ukrainian citizens launched in London

A passport service for Ukrainian citizens has started operating in London. Since December 30, the unit has been working in test mode, providing convenient access to the processing and exchange of passport documents. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since December 30, the unit has been operating in test mode to provide Ukrainian citizens with convenient access to passport services - the message says.

In the first week of 2026, 135 ID cards and 303 foreign passports were issued here.

Appointments are made exclusively by prior arrangement. The unit offers passport processing and exchange, including in case of loss, as well as ordering document forwarding.

The center's address is: The Foundry, 8–15 Dereham Place, London, EC2A 3HJ.

Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected