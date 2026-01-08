Passport service for Ukrainian citizens launched in London

$42.720.15
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 1036 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 2744 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 5936 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 6174 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 7262 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 8302 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 14960 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12293 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 46982 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37213 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 28103 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 27135 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 24874 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 26486 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 10059 views
Publications
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 5912 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 61171 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 66019 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 69106 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 108315 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rivne Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 25427 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 34631 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 59892 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 79190 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 120758 views
Fox News

Passport service for Ukrainian citizens launched in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

A passport service for Ukrainian citizens has been operating in London since December 30, which processed 135 ID cards and 303 foreign passports in the first week of 2026. Services are provided by appointment, including the issuance and exchange of passports.

Passport service for Ukrainian citizens launched in London

A passport service for Ukrainian citizens has started operating in London. Since December 30, the unit has been working in test mode, providing convenient access to the processing and exchange of passport documents. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since December 30, the unit has been operating in test mode to provide Ukrainian citizens with convenient access to passport services

- the message says. 

In the first week of 2026, 135 ID cards and 303 foreign passports were issued here.

Appointments are made exclusively by prior arrangement. The unit offers passport processing and exchange, including in case of loss, as well as ordering document forwarding.

The center's address is: The Foundry, 8–15 Dereham Place, London, EC2A 3HJ.

Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected08.01.26, 09:21 • 46986 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
London