Passenger train collides with freight train in Chile

In Chile, a passenger train collided with a freight train of the Fepasa company, writes UNN with reference to BioBioChile.

Details

A train crash occurred in San Bernardo early Thursday morning. According to the information published by Yu, there was a collision of two trains.

Previously, EFE stated that a "test" train without passengers collided with a cargo train.

According to the newspaper, "a freight train collided with a passenger train, and the last car following it lifted it about five meters.

"The sound caused by the impact was impressive," the newspaper notes.

It is noted that the impact was so strong that the passenger train cabin was completely destroyed.

It is reported that the emergency service has arrived at the scene.

All fire departments in San Bernardo responded to the train crash. A few minutes later, firefighters warned that they would need help from the air. This support is crucial due to the complexity of the situation and the need to evacuate people trapped, the publication notes.

It is indicated that the highway is being repaired and does not allow free movement of vehicles, which slows down the passage of ambulances.

According to El Periódico, 9 wounded and two dead are known.

