"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Oleksiy Shevchuk denied information about his appointment to the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPO, stating that he had passed a competitive selection. He also rejected accusations of evading military service and announced lawsuits regarding the dissemination of slander.

"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPO

Lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk denied information that he was allegedly appointed to the commission for the selection of the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. According to Shevchuk, he passed the competitive selection. This was reported by UNN.

Details

I inform you that I, as a spokesman for the National Bar Association of Ukraine and a lawyer, passed the competitive selection in the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and was elected and recommended for the position of one of the members of the competition commission, which is to select the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

- Shevchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, immediately after this, a new wave of information attacks began against him. In particular, he was reminded that he was Ilya Kyva's lawyer. Shevchuk did not deny this fact in his post, but indicated that he represented Kyva's interests at a time when he was the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs department and was responsible for combating drug trafficking.

Shevchuk also noted that this is not the first time he has faced the "torpedoing" of his candidacy, in particular, something similar happened when he was nominated to the High Council of Justice under the President's quota.

In his post, the lawyer also rejected claims about his alleged evasion of military service and stated that he had mobilized and was serving in the army.

Likewise, individuals who systematically spread slander will be held accountable. Relevant lawsuits have already been filed, and work in this direction will continue.

- the lawyer noted.

Recall

On November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine (CPU) announced the start of the formation of the Competition Commission, which will hold an open competition for the position of Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). All interested parties could submit their candidacies by December 4. After the selection of candidates for commission members, their list is submitted by the Council of Prosecutors for approval to the Prosecutor General.

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyPolitics
Social network
Mobilization
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office