Parubiy's Murder: State Protection Department Clarifies Procedure for Protecting Officials and Their Families

The State Protection Department of Ukraine, in response to manipulative claims in the media, announced that it ensures the security of officials and their family members exclusively within the framework of the law. This is reported by UNN with reference to their social media post.

Details

According to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials", state protection is provided to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the First Vice Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Defense, and the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

During the term of office of these persons, security is also provided to their families who live with them or accompany them. After the expiration of the term of office, protection is provided for another year, except in cases where a guilty verdict has entered into force.

The SPU also emphasized that it performs tasks only within the framework of current legislation and does not extend protection to persons who do not fall under legal criteria.

Recall

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, was shot in Lviv, as a result of which the politician died. The shooter is currently being sought.

It is important to note that an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy in 2014 using a combat grenade. Subsequently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an SPU employee from Yanukovych's time.

Parubiy's murder: Glovo declares readiness to cooperate with law enforcement