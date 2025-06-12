Partners need to understand that sanctions against Russia are working: Zelenskyy on preparations for international meetings

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:35 PM • 12381 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 21876 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 16111 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32504 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 32046 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 53136 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 56118 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 52784 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61371 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 88953 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 82775 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on boardJune 12, 09:43 AM • 76092 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 61296 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 96893 views
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealedJune 12, 10:21 AM • 26905 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 12386 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 21881 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32510 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 26659 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 98242 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 62349 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 94618 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 119722 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 122646 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 143879 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Partners need to understand that sanctions against Russia are working: Zelenskyy on preparations for international meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of sanctions against Russia, which should precede its adaptation. He stressed the need for restrictions against oil, banks and individuals.

Partners need to understand that sanctions against Russia are working: Zelenskyy on preparations for international meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for international meetings in the coming weeks, noting that the clear task for the Ukrainian team is the need for partners to understand that sanctions against Russia are really working, UNN reports.

We are also continuing preparations for international meetings in the coming weeks. A clear task for all levels of our representatives is that we need partners to understand that sanctions against Russia are really working. They really work when they are ahead of the Russian authorities in adapting to these sanctions. Sanctions against oil. Sanctions against Russian banks and the entire financial sector. Sanctions against individuals and legal entities that help Russia adapt to the pressure of the world 

- Zelenskyy said during a video address.

He stressed that a clear limit is also needed for Russia's ability to adapt - such pressure that they cannot live with. And this, according to Zelenskyy, will be the limit of the war, beyond which a reliable peace is possible.

Let us remind you

The 18th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels to the list, which are part of the Russian shadow fleet.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the announced 18th package of sanctions from the EU, noting that this package still needs to be filled with strong details, including restrictions on the Russian tanker fleet, as well as setting oil prices at $30.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Nord Stream 2
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9