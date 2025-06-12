Partners need to understand that sanctions against Russia are working: Zelenskyy on preparations for international meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for international meetings in the coming weeks, noting that the clear task for the Ukrainian team is the need for partners to understand that sanctions against Russia are really working, UNN reports.

We are also continuing preparations for international meetings in the coming weeks. A clear task for all levels of our representatives is that we need partners to understand that sanctions against Russia are really working. They really work when they are ahead of the Russian authorities in adapting to these sanctions. Sanctions against oil. Sanctions against Russian banks and the entire financial sector. Sanctions against individuals and legal entities that help Russia adapt to the pressure of the world - Zelenskyy said during a video address.

He stressed that a clear limit is also needed for Russia's ability to adapt - such pressure that they cannot live with. And this, according to Zelenskyy, will be the limit of the war, beyond which a reliable peace is possible.

Let us remind you

The 18th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels to the list, which are part of the Russian shadow fleet.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the announced 18th package of sanctions from the EU, noting that this package still needs to be filled with strong details, including restrictions on the Russian tanker fleet, as well as setting oil prices at $30.