Partisans of "ATESH" paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers in southern Ukraine with sabotage

The pro-Ukrainian resistance movement "ATESH" reported a successful sabotage operation that temporarily halted military transportation of Russian occupiers in the southern regions of Ukraine. The partisans announced this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, a movement agent blew up a critical element of the railway infrastructure near the village of Verkhniy Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of the destruction of the relay cabinet responsible for the signaling system, the movement of trains with military cargo has been temporarily blocked.

This section of the railway played a key role in supplying the occupation forces – it was through it that the Russians regularly transported equipment, ammunition, fuel, and personnel in the directions of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

According to representatives of the "ATESH" movement, this operation caused a chain effect in the supply of occupation forces. Due to logistical disruptions, the enemy is forced to reduce the pace of offensive operations and postpone the preparation of new attacks.

