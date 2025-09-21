$41.250.00
Partisans of "ATESH" blew up railway tracks leading to an aircraft factory in Russian Smolensk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement blew up railway tracks in Russian Smolensk leading to an aircraft factory that produces Kh-59 missiles. Missile logistics are currently disrupted, and enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are not protected.

Partisans of "ATESH" blew up railway tracks leading to an aircraft factory in Russian Smolensk

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement blew up railway tracks in Smolensk, Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the blown up tracks lead to the local aircraft factory, which, among other things, produces Kh-59 missiles for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Our comrades from the Organization of Ukrainians from the factory confirmed that missile logistics are currently disrupted

- the message says.

ATESH clarified that the factory produces missiles, UAVs and other equipment.

"It is a strategic target, and we will continue to strike such objects. Military-industrial complex enterprises are not protected, production disruptions will increase," the partisans promised.

Recall

The other day, ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on the railway near Yekaterinburg. This caused disruptions in the movement of echelons with ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel and personnel in strategic directions.

ATESH partisans disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces14.09.25, 09:31 • 5092 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World