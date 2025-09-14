ATESH partisans disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces

$41.310.10
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 28552 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 61985 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 64353 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 54601 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 65655 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 38043 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 65337 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 62895 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38492 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37515 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Frontline situation: enemy suffers devastating losses in Pokrovsk direction - General StaffSeptember 13, 08:49 PM • 4758 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 8688 views
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – ShmyhalPhotoSeptember 13, 11:50 PM • 6204 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - BloombergSeptember 14, 12:23 AM • 23571 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 12344 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 64353 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 41331 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 41634 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 65337 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 39437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 17028 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 62895 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 50097 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 98012 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 58173 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

ATESH partisans disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The ATESH partisan movement set fire to a relay cabinet in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, disrupting the supply of ammunition for the occupation forces. This sabotage delayed the movement of trains carrying ammunition and military equipment to the front in Ukraine.

ATESH partisans disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces

The partisan movement "ATESH" carried out an attack in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, setting fire to a relay cabinet. This led to disruptions in the supply of ammunition for the occupying forces, writes UNN with reference to ATESH.

Details

Our agent successfully carried out sabotage on the railway in the Adyge-Khabl district. Between the Sadovy and Erken-Shakhar stations, near the settlement of Sadove, a relay cabinet was set on fire

- the message says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders use this railway line to transfer ammunition and military equipment from industrial enterprises of the North Caucasus to the Rostov region, and then to the front in Ukraine.

Thanks to the sabotage, train traffic was disrupted, which led to delays in the supply of ammunition for MLRS and barrel artillery, repaired equipment, and personnel being transferred for rotation. Each strike creates a chain of failures - troops in the occupied territories receive fewer shells, replenishment and repairs are delayed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine gain an advantage on the battlefield

- stated in "ATESH".

Addition

Agents of the partisan movement "Atesh" inspected the enterprise JSC "Avangard" in the city of Safonovo, Smolensk region, Russia, where solid-fuel rocket bodies and armor elements are manufactured.

Agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, a communication tower near the JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" plant was destroyed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ukraine