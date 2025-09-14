ATESH partisans disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces

The partisan movement "ATESH" carried out an attack in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, setting fire to a relay cabinet. This led to disruptions in the supply of ammunition for the occupying forces, writes UNN with reference to ATESH.

Details

Our agent successfully carried out sabotage on the railway in the Adyge-Khabl district. Between the Sadovy and Erken-Shakhar stations, near the settlement of Sadove, a relay cabinet was set on fire - the message says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders use this railway line to transfer ammunition and military equipment from industrial enterprises of the North Caucasus to the Rostov region, and then to the front in Ukraine.

Thanks to the sabotage, train traffic was disrupted, which led to delays in the supply of ammunition for MLRS and barrel artillery, repaired equipment, and personnel being transferred for rotation. Each strike creates a chain of failures - troops in the occupied territories receive fewer shells, replenishment and repairs are delayed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine gain an advantage on the battlefield - stated in "ATESH".

Addition

Agents of the partisan movement "Atesh" inspected the enterprise JSC "Avangard" in the city of Safonovo, Smolensk region, Russia, where solid-fuel rocket bodies and armor elements are manufactured.

Agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, a communication tower near the JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" plant was destroyed.