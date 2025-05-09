Partisans "demobilized" the Kremlin website "Immortal Regiment"

Cyber specialists of the military partisan organization ATEŠ have disabled the website polkrf.ru, the main resource of the "immortal regiment of russia" movement. The portal became a tool of state propaganda of the Putin regime, which uses the memory of the heroes of the Second World War to justify the current aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

According to ATEŠ, the "immortal regiment" was originally conceived as a popular initiative to preserve the memory of veterans. However, the movement later came under the full control of the state and began to serve military purposes.

Through such resources, the Kremlin spreads its ideology, manipulates historical memory and forms a false impression of what is happening. We will not allow the memory of the past to be used to justify the crimes of the present - the organization emphasized.

Let us remind you

The day before, the ATEŠ cyber unit attacked Kassa24.ru, which distributed tickets to "cultural events" of the occupiers in Crimea. The organization stated that it is fighting the ideological machine of the Kremlin.