Partisans "demobilized" the Kremlin website "Immortal Regiment"

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 846 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9144 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19650 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30561 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48900 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29647 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68446 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47528 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39728 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48226 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million
May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty
May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words
May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops
10:28 AM • 38497 views

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48902 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops
10:28 AM • 39462 views

10:28 AM • 39462 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68447 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136950 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative
May 8, 12:41 PM • 157378 views

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157378 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna
02:23 PM • 1010 views

02:23 PM • 1010 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33779 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43197 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts
May 8, 09:29 AM • 145106 views

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145106 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy
May 8, 08:37 AM • 157941 views

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157941 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Partisans "demobilized" the Kremlin website "Immortal Regiment"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2306 views

ATEŞ cyber specialists disabled the website polkrf.ru, the main resource of the "Immortal Regiment of Russia" movement. The website was used for propaganda and justification of aggression against Ukraine.

Partisans "demobilized" the Kremlin website "Immortal Regiment"

Cyber specialists of the military partisan organization ATEŠ have disabled the website polkrf.ru, the main resource of the "immortal regiment of russia" movement. The portal became a tool of state propaganda of the Putin regime, which uses the memory of the heroes of the Second World War to justify the current aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

According to ATEŠ, the "immortal regiment" was originally conceived as a popular initiative to preserve the memory of veterans. However, the movement later came under the full control of the state and began to serve military purposes.

Through such resources, the Kremlin spreads its ideology, manipulates historical memory and forms a false impression of what is happening. We will not allow the memory of the past to be used to justify the crimes of the present

- the organization emphasized.

Let us remind you

The day before, the ATEŠ cyber unit attacked Kassa24.ru, which distributed tickets to "cultural events" of the occupiers in Crimea. The organization stated that it is fighting the ideological machine of the Kremlin.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
