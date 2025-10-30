From Rostov to Kamchatka: GUR showed how partisans across Russia destroy enemy communication equipment

The number of arson attacks on cellular communication towers and communication equipment facilities of local operators is increasing in Russia. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In recent months, similar incidents have been recorded in the Republic of Adygea, Rostov Oblast, Kamchatka Krai, as well as in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

As a result of the actions of unknown partisans in various regions of Russia, communication facilities used by military and law enforcement agencies are being destroyed.

Russian special services traditionally keep silent about most such cases, but local residents regularly publish videos of burning towers and damaged equipment on social networks.

