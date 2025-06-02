Part of the Odesa district lost power: specialists are restoring it, so there are no emergency schedules yet - DTEK

No orders for stabilization shutdowns were received in the Odesa region on June 2. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK Odesa Electric Grids.

Details

According to energy experts, as of 1:30 p.m., power went out in parts of the Odesa district. The reasons for the lack of light are related to a local accident in the network. DTEK reported that specialists are already working to restore power supply.

So far, without emergency changes and without the introduction of a shutdown schedule.

We have not received orders from NEC Ukrenergo to apply stabilization or emergency schedules. Accordingly, no shutdowns are planned for June 2. - clarifies the energy company.

At the same time, DTEK emphasizes that the situation in the energy system is difficult.

"If we receive a command to apply the schedules, we will immediately inform you. Please use electricity wisely!", the company added in a statement on the website.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Energy reported that the situation in the energy system is stable, but power outages are possible in the summer due to Russian strikes. Ukraine's losses amount to 10 GW of generating capacity.