Part of residents in two regions without electricity due to bad weather

Power outages due to deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in two regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to deteriorating weather conditions (wet snow, ice and strong winds), 90 settlements in 2 regions (Ternopil - 65 and Khmelnytsky - 25) were de-energized. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On February 6, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

Reports of increased power outages are false - Ukrenergo