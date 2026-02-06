Part of residents in two regions without electricity due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
Due to bad weather (wet snow, ice, strong winds), 90 settlements are without power. Outages have been recorded in Ternopil (65) and Khmelnytskyi (25) regions.
Power outages due to deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in two regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
According to NEC "Ukrenergo", due to deteriorating weather conditions (wet snow, ice and strong winds), 90 settlements in 2 regions (Ternopil - 65 and Khmelnytsky - 25) were de-energized.
On February 6, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.
