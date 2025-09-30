Parliament wants to exempt energy equipment for generation restoration from taxation for the entire year 2026

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12734 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18171 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31867 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53569 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28792 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25502 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22782 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21173 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23116 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72373 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 26182 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 25510 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26438 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13185 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 16774 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12743 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 11076 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 53581 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72379 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 157007 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 1790 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13392 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26648 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 27275 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 29107 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

Parliament wants to exempt energy equipment for generation restoration from taxation for the entire year 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Two draft laws have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada on the exemption from customs duties and VAT for electricity generating equipment and other means for energy restoration. These measures are proposed for the period of martial law, but no longer than until January 1, 2027.

Parliament wants to exempt energy equipment for generation restoration from taxation for the entire year 2026

On September 30, two draft laws were registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on exemption from customs duties and VAT for electricity generating equipment, wind and solar generation equipment, and batteries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

The first document is No. 14089, "Draft Law on Amendments to Section XXI 'Final and Transitional Provisions' of the Customs Code of Ukraine Regarding the Promotion of the Restoration of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure."

The second document is No. 14090, "Draft Law on Amendments to Subsection 2 of Section XX 'Transitional Provisions' of the Tax Code of Ukraine Regarding the Promotion of the Restoration of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure."

The explanatory notes to both documents on introducing relevant changes to the provisions of the Customs Code of Ukraine state: "Thanks to the measures introduced in 2024, which facilitated preferential customs clearance (...) of energy equipment (...), the prompt restoration of energy system facilities was ensured."

That is why the authors propose to extend the exemption from VAT for operations involving the import, movement, and sending of imported equipment for the construction and restoration of various types of generation through international postal and express shipments to the customs territory of Ukraine under the import customs regime for the period of martial law in Ukraine, but no longer than until January 1, 2027.

The draft laws contain a list of necessary equipment for wind power plants, solar power plants, hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, gas piston and gas turbine power plants, and energy storage facilities.

Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges24.09.25, 14:04 • 87209 views

In addition, it is proposed to exempt imported equipment from VAT for a similar period, the list of which is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within the framework of agreements, the financing of which is carried out at the expense of the Energy Community Secretariat.

According to the authors of the legislative initiative, increasing generating capacities will minimize interruptions in energy supply to consumers and ensure the functioning of the country's economy throughout 2026.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine is systematically preparing for the heating season by carrying out restoration and repair work, as well as accumulating fuel. Special attention is paid to strengthening the physical and air protection of key energy facilities.

Meanwhile, NNEGC "Energoatom" continues to work on the construction of the fifth and sixth AP1000 power units from Westinghouse to increase energy capacities. The construction of one unit can take about 5 years, provided adequate funding.

Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions26.09.25, 12:46 • 40515 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine