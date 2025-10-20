Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Kyiv • UNN
Investigators of the capital's police confirmed the suicide version of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich. The man committed suicide in a Lamborghini due to financial difficulties, sending a farewell message.
Investigators of the capital's police confirmed the suicide version of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn "Kudo" Hanich in a Lamborghini, UNN reports.
During the conducted investigative actions, analysis from surveillance cameras, law enforcement officers established that the man (Kostia Kudo - ed.) committed suicide.
According to the investigation, the day before, he informed his relatives about the deterioration of his emotional state due to financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message. In particular, at night the day before, he parked near one of the multi-story buildings and shot himself in the head with a registered weapon.
Information about the event has been entered into the EDPR under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with an additional note "suicide". The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
On October 11, in Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car. Before his death, he informed his girlfriend about serious financial problems and sent a farewell message.