Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich

Investigators of the capital's police confirmed the suicide version of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn "Kudo" Hanich in a Lamborghini, UNN reports.

During the conducted investigative actions, analysis from surveillance cameras, law enforcement officers established that the man (Kostia Kudo - ed.) committed suicide. - the message says.

Let's add

According to the investigation, the day before, he informed his relatives about the deterioration of his emotional state due to financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message. In particular, at night the day before, he parked near one of the multi-story buildings and shot himself in the head with a registered weapon.

Information about the event has been entered into the EDPR under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with an additional note "suicide". The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On October 11, in Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car. Before his death, he informed his girlfriend about serious financial problems and sent a farewell message.