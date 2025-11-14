Paris police shoot knife-wielding man at Montparnasse station, bystander injured – Reuters

French police on Friday opened fire on a 34-year-old man who was threatening with a knife at Montparnasse train station in central Paris. The incident occurred as part of an investigation into a domestic violence case. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As the city prosecutor's office reported, a police officer shot the man in the leg, after which he cut his own throat.

He was quickly assisted by emergency services – the police statement said.

One of the police shots wounded a passerby. According to law enforcement, the man is in the hospital with injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident caused panic among passengers traveling for the weekend, just a day after the 10th anniversary of the 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris.

The memory of the November 13 (2015) attacks is still there. I thought, "Here we go again." Suddenly I felt real fear – said Elvire Weiss.

