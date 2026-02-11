Paramount Global changes terms of Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition with a "waiting fee" - 25 cents per share

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
10:52 PM • 9184 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 12445 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 15287 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 18705 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 17553 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 15540 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18759 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23806 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16139 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27095 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to IranFebruary 10, 05:07 PM • 5004 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of CultureFebruary 10, 05:21 PM • 9304 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effectFebruary 10, 05:32 PM • 4552 views
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFPFebruary 10, 06:14 PM • 4920 views
Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - ZelenskyyFebruary 10, 06:21 PM • 3024 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 20275 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27095 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 24542 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 40739 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 48510 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
J. D. Vance
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Bohodukhiv
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 21131 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23004 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 22727 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48564 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50363 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Boeing 737

Paramount Global changes terms of Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition with a "waiting fee" - 25 cents per share

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Paramount Global has introduced a special fee of 25 cents per share for Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders. This is done to compensate for delays due to antitrust reviews and to increase the attractiveness of the deal.

Paramount Global changes terms of Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition with a "waiting fee" - 25 cents per share

Paramount Global has changed the terms of its acquisition offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, introducing a special fee of 25 cents per share. This move is aimed at reassuring Warner Bros. shareholders and compensating them for the time it will take for lengthy antitrust reviews of the deal. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The introduction of a "ticking fee" indicates Paramount's willingness to pay for time. If the process of obtaining regulatory approvals is delayed, Warner Bros. shareholders will receive $0.25 per share monthly. This strategy is designed to make the merger more attractive amid scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission over large media deals.

Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure20.01.26, 18:21 • 30972 views

Analysts believe that Paramount is trying to demonstrate confidence in a positive regulatory decision. This is important for Warner Bros. Discovery, which is simultaneously considering various restructuring options to reduce debt and increase capitalization.

The future of the combined media giant

The merger could create a powerful player, combining the assets of HBO, CNN, CBS, and Paramount+. However, the main challenge remains the huge combined debt burden. Paramount hopes that the synergy effect and optimization of streaming platforms will allow for a quick stabilization of the new structure's finances.

Currently, the Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors is reviewing the updated terms. If an agreement is reached, this deal will be a defining one for Hollywood in 2026, radically changing the balance of power in the fight for viewers. 

Trump assures non-interference in Netflix and Paramount's battle for Warner Bros. Discovery05.02.26, 08:53 • 3570 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Film
Series
Reuters