Trump assures non-interference in Netflix and Paramount's battle for Warner Bros. Discovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not interfere in the dispute between Netflix and Paramount Skydance over Warner Bros. Discovery, although he had previously promised to participate in reviewing the deal. The US Department of Justice is considering proposals from both companies.

Trump assures non-interference in Netflix and Paramount's battle for Warner Bros. Discovery

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would not intervene in the dispute between Netflix and Paramount Skydance over Warner Bros. Discovery, a change from late last year when he said he would be involved in reviewing the deal, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"I was not involved," Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

"I have to say, I'm considered a very strong president. I got calls from both sides. These are two sides, but I decided I shouldn't be involved. The Department of Justice will handle it," he said.

In December, Trump said he would have a say in whether the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. should go ahead, saying that the combined company's market share could be a concern. "I will be involved in that decision," Trump said at the time.

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are vying for Warner Bros. for its film and television studios, large content library, and franchises.

Netflix has offered to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $82.7 billion. The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing this offer and a competing, hostile bid from Paramount Skydance.

Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure20.01.26, 18:21 • 30958 views

The Republican leader acknowledged the divergence between the bidders in an interview with NBC on Wednesday.

"There's a theory that one of the companies is too big and shouldn't be allowed to do it, and the other company says something else," he said.

"They're fiercely competing with each other - and there will be a winner," Trump said.

Paramount said its offer would have an easier regulatory path to approval. But Warner Bros. has repeatedly rejected offers from Paramount, which would ultimately go heavily into debt to finance the deal.

Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN07.01.26, 16:22 • 82961 view

Paramount's CEO is David Ellison, whose father, billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, had close ties to Trump, the publication notes.

