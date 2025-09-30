Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week

$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 18240 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 23287 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14961 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 18157 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24548 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29003 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30642 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27233 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50196 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League
Popular news
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31960 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 30198 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21532 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 13423 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 10044 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21624 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 30301 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 32060 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 45468 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 50196 views
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 10110 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 56284 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 64297 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 45975 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 48447 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45975 views

Pamela Anderson appeared in Paris with short red hair, created by French hairdresser John Nollet. The new look is related to her role in the film "Love Is Not the Answer," where she seeks to be perceived as a serious actress.

Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week

Legendary blonde Pamela Anderson, known for her role in "Baywatch," appeared in Paris with short red hair. The new style was created by French hairdresser John Nollet for her role in the film "Love is Not the Answer." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Pamela Anderson surprised the public with a bold new look during a walk in a Paris park on Tuesday, during Fashion Week. The 58-year-old actress, previously known for her blonde hair, appeared with an uneven red bob and shaggy bangs. She tried to remain inconspicuous, so she complemented her look with sunglasses and a high turtleneck.

According to the Daily Mail, Anderson's new hairstyle is related to her upcoming role in the French film "Love is Not the Answer," where she will star alongside Steve Coogan. The inspiration for the new style came from Scandinavian actresses Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, and Gunnel Lindblom, and the look was created by the famous French hairdresser John Nollet, who has become a new friend of the actress.

An insider reported that "part of her motivation" to tone down her glamour was that she wanted to "shed her 'Barb Wire' image and 'Baywatch' persona" and to be perceived "as a serious actress."

Addition

Earlier this year, a source told the Daily Mail that Pamela was happy to be "applauded for her understated look and recognized for her true talent."

Pamela Anderson truly realized her acting talent during her performance as Roxie Hart on Broadway, which became a turning point in her career. She changed her attitude towards makeup, opting for a more natural approach to her appearance.

Pamela Anderson appeared at the Chanel show without makeup: what the star wore28.01.25, 15:12 • 128560 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World UNN Lite
Paris