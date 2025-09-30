Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week

Legendary blonde Pamela Anderson, known for her role in "Baywatch," appeared in Paris with short red hair. The new style was created by French hairdresser John Nollet for her role in the film "Love is Not the Answer." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Pamela Anderson surprised the public with a bold new look during a walk in a Paris park on Tuesday, during Fashion Week. The 58-year-old actress, previously known for her blonde hair, appeared with an uneven red bob and shaggy bangs. She tried to remain inconspicuous, so she complemented her look with sunglasses and a high turtleneck.

According to the Daily Mail, Anderson's new hairstyle is related to her upcoming role in the French film "Love is Not the Answer," where she will star alongside Steve Coogan. The inspiration for the new style came from Scandinavian actresses Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, and Gunnel Lindblom, and the look was created by the famous French hairdresser John Nollet, who has become a new friend of the actress.

An insider reported that "part of her motivation" to tone down her glamour was that she wanted to "shed her 'Barb Wire' image and 'Baywatch' persona" and to be perceived "as a serious actress."

Addition

Earlier this year, a source told the Daily Mail that Pamela was happy to be "applauded for her understated look and recognized for her true talent."

Pamela Anderson truly realized her acting talent during her performance as Roxie Hart on Broadway, which became a turning point in her career. She changed her attitude towards makeup, opting for a more natural approach to her appearance.

