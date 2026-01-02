Palisa is already working on it: Zelenskyy announced necessary changes in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa. They discussed the preparation of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, issues of necessary changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the modernization of military education taking into account the experience of defending our state in a full-scale war. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Pavlo Palisa's report. We are preparing for meetings with security advisors who will arrive in Ukraine, as well as for work within the Coalition of the Willing at the level of leaders. The military component is key to real security guarantees. Pavlo is also working on the issue of necessary changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine and in the coming weeks will be engaged in relevant work with brigades and military command to determine solutions that will work. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also noted that the modernization of military education is being prepared, taking into account the experience of defending our state in a full-scale war.

The educational process and officer training must be based on the real experience of Ukraine's defense. I also signed new decrees on awarding our soldiers with state awards. - added the President.

