Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 7466 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 11942 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 49508 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 76049 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 58690 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54130 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 179473 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 175130 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57246 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Palisa is already working on it: Zelenskyy announced necessary changes in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Pavlo Palisa on preparations for meetings with security advisors and the work of the Coalition of the Willing. The modernization of military education, taking into account the experience of a full-scale war, was also discussed.

Palisa is already working on it: Zelenskyy announced necessary changes in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa. They discussed the preparation of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, issues of necessary changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the modernization of military education taking into account the experience of defending our state in a full-scale war. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Pavlo Palisa's report. We are preparing for meetings with security advisors who will arrive in Ukraine, as well as for work within the Coalition of the Willing at the level of leaders. The military component is key to real security guarantees. Pavlo is also working on the issue of necessary changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine and in the coming weeks will be engaged in relevant work with brigades and military command to determine solutions that will work.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He also noted that the modernization of military education is being prepared, taking into account the experience of defending our state in a full-scale war.

The educational process and officer training must be based on the real experience of Ukraine's defense. I also signed new decrees on awarding our soldiers with state awards.

- added the President.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

