Pakistan says Indian and Pakistani armies agree to ceasefire by Sunday

Indian and Pakistani army officers held talks yesterday and today and agreed to extend the ceasefire until Sunday. This was announced in the Senate by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Islamabad announced plans to extend the ceasefire. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (who is also the Deputy Prime Minister) confirmed:

Today we had a conversation, and the ceasefire is in effect until May 18 - said the official

It is indicated that negotiations between the parties on this topic took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Addition

Also recently, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that "Pakistan's nuclear arsenal should be placed under the supervision of the IAEA." The statement came after India and Pakistan on Thursday accused each other of failing to properly control their nuclear weapons, just days after their most serious military confrontation in two decades.

If they should be concerned, then the IAEA and the international community should be concerned about repeated flights and incidents involving the illegal transportation of nuclear and radioactive materials in India - answered Pakistan.

Let us remind

The Prime Minister of India stated that the pause in hostilities with Pakistan is not the end of India's offensive operation and emphasized that India will closely monitor it.

The Director Generals of the Ministries of Defense of India and Pakistan discussed the ceasefire and the reduction of military forces on the border.

Issues related to maintaining the commitment that the two sides should not fire a single shot were discussed. .. It was agreed that both sides will consider immediate measures to ensure the reduction of troops on the borders and in the advanced areas - stated in the Indian army.

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement