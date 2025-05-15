$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 466 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14831 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74112 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143647 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136804 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267462 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102968 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71626 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211929 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Pakistan says Indian and Pakistani armies agree to ceasefire by Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Indian and Pakistani military officials have agreed to a ceasefire by Sunday, May 18. Negotiations took place the day before, according to the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Pakistan says Indian and Pakistani armies agree to ceasefire by Sunday

Indian and Pakistani army officers held talks yesterday and today and agreed to extend the ceasefire until Sunday. This was announced in the Senate by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Islamabad announced plans to extend the ceasefire. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (who is also the Deputy Prime Minister) confirmed:

Today we had a conversation, and the ceasefire is in effect until May 18

- said the official

It is indicated that negotiations between the parties on this topic took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Addition

Also recently, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that "Pakistan's nuclear arsenal should be placed under the supervision of the IAEA." The statement came after India and Pakistan on Thursday accused each other of failing to properly control their nuclear weapons, just days after their most serious military confrontation in two decades.

If they should be concerned, then the IAEA and the international community should be concerned about repeated flights and incidents involving the illegal transportation of nuclear and radioactive materials in India

- answered Pakistan.

Let us remind

The Prime Minister of India stated that the pause in hostilities with Pakistan is not the end of India's offensive operation and emphasized that India will closely monitor it. 

The Director Generals of the Ministries of Defense of India and Pakistan discussed the ceasefire and the reduction of military forces on the border. 

Issues related to maintaining the commitment that the two sides should not fire a single shot were discussed. .. It was agreed that both sides will consider immediate measures to ensure the reduction of troops on the borders and in the advanced areas 

- stated in the Indian army.

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement11.05.25, 16:57 • 6299 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Ishaq Dar
Rajnath Singh
International Atomic Energy Agency
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
