Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15304 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 20887 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 25836 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 22947 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 43916 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 63085 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43155 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 42503 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42066 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 87630 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Paid in full: Honorary King of Spain Juan Carlos I returned 4 million euros of debt to businessmen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

The monarch returned 4 million euros to businessmen who lent him funds to pay taxes. The funds were obtained from the sale of rights to documentaries and commercial operations.

Paid in full: Honorary King of Spain Juan Carlos I returned 4 million euros of debt to businessmen

The Honorary King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, has repaid a debt of over 4 million euros, which businessmen lent him so that he could settle with the tax authorities. Juan Carlos I, who has been living outside Spain for five years, was able to pay this amount thanks to the profits he received in Abu Dhabi, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

It is reported that part of these revenues comes from the sale of rights to create documentaries about his life. Another part comes from his services as an intermediary in commercial transactions.

Since March 2020, his son, King Philip VI of Spain, deprived Juan Carlos I of financial assistance, the only way to settle tax issues with the treasury was through loans provided by business representatives. In 2021, Juan Carlos I settled with the Spanish tax authorities by transferring 4 million euros.

He voluntarily filed a tax declaration for 8 million euros — for flights on a private airline through the Zagatka fund. These are considered non-cash income and are subject to taxation.

A year earlier, he paid over €678,000 for tax arrears for the period from 2016 to 2018 for "gifts" from a Mexican businessman, which the Spanish authorities classified as "unjustified increase in assets."

Additionally

Juan Carlos I left Spain in August 2020 and has since resided in the UAE. In 2014, he abdicated the throne in favor of his son.

Spanish Foreign Minister dismisses diplomat who fell asleep during his speech in Madrid2/2/25, 8:20 AM • 35975 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Abu Dhabi
Spain
United Arab Emirates