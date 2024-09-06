PACE to hold urgent debate on Ukrainian prisoners - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The PACE Bureau has decided to hold an urgent debate to prepare a resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war and captured civilians. The debate will take place during the PACE autumn session in early October.
The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has decided to hold an urgent debate on Ukrainian military and civilians, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Oleksiy Honcharenko, said on September 6, UNN reports.
The PACE Bureau has just decided to hold an urgent debate with the preparation of a resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war and captured civilians! This is the first decision made at today's meeting
According to him, during the PACE autumn session in early October, a debate will be held and a resolution will be adopted.
