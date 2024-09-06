PACE to hold urgent debate on Ukrainian prisoners - MP

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has decided to hold an urgent debate on Ukrainian military and civilians, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Oleksiy Honcharenko, said on September 6, UNN reports.

The PACE Bureau has just decided to hold an urgent debate with the preparation of a resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war and captured civilians! This is the first decision made at today's meeting - Goncharenko wrote.

According to him, during the PACE autumn session in early October, a debate will be held and a resolution will be adopted.

Ukraine is preparing a resolution on the return of illegally detained by Russia for the autumn session of PACE