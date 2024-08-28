Ukraine is preparing a resolution on the return of illegally detained by Russia for the autumn session of PACE

The Ukrainian delegation to the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is preparing a resolution on the return of Ukrainians illegally detained by Russia. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Maria Mezentseva, the press service of the Servant of the People, according to UNN.

Details

Mezentseva pointed out that at the first Peace Summit, one of the three issues was devoted to the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children, civilians and soldiers in Russian captivity, and the search for missing persons.

We are preparing to unite the issues of prisoners of war, civilians in captivity, and missing persons - said the MP.

According to her, work is constantly underway to prepare the next exchanges of prisoners of war. At the same time, one of the problems is the return to Ukraine of civilians illegally detained by Russia in places of detention. The exchange format provided for prisoners of war is difficult to apply in this case.

"Unfortunately, Russia expresses little desire to exchange civilians, because there is a conflict under international law - there is no one to exchange. The Ukrainian side does not violate international law and does not take civilians prisoner, unlike Russia," explained Mezentseva.

She clarified that the full package of issues to be submitted by the Ukrainian delegation to PACE is still being finalized, and more details will be available closer to the Assembly's fall session.

Pace to consider resolutions on release of military and civilian Ukrainians from Russian captivity