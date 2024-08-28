Ukraine is preparing a resolution on the return of illegally detained by Russia for the autumn session of PACE

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129283 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165280 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160237 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197958 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 99114 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109315 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106200 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 88197 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 77752 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Ukraine is preparing a resolution on the return of illegally detained by Russia for the autumn session of PACE

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21088 views

The Ukrainian delegation to PACE is preparing a resolution on the return of Ukrainians illegally detained by Russia. It is planned to combine the issues of prisoners of war, civilians in captivity, and missing persons.

The Ukrainian delegation to the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is preparing a resolution on the return of Ukrainians illegally detained by Russia. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Maria Mezentseva, the press service of the Servant of the People, according to UNN

Details

Mezentseva pointed out that at the first Peace Summit, one of the three issues was devoted to the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children, civilians and soldiers in Russian captivity, and the search for missing persons.

 We are preparing to unite the issues of prisoners of war, civilians in captivity, and missing persons

- said the MP.

According to her, work is constantly underway to prepare the next exchanges of prisoners of war. At the same time, one of the problems is the return to Ukraine of civilians illegally detained by Russia in places of detention. The exchange format provided for prisoners of war is difficult to apply in this case.

"Unfortunately, Russia expresses little desire to exchange civilians, because there is a conflict under international law - there is no one to exchange. The Ukrainian side does not violate international law and does not take civilians prisoner, unlike Russia," explained Mezentseva.

She clarified that the full package of issues to be submitted by the Ukrainian delegation to PACE is still being finalized, and more details will be available closer to the Assembly's fall session.

Pace to consider resolutions on release of military and civilian Ukrainians from Russian captivity05.08.24, 18:05 • 28465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

