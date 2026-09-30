PACE called for restoring the security of the Black Sea and Odesa’s ports — MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe calls for the restoration of security in the Black Sea and at the ports of Odesa. This was reported by MP and member of Ukraine’s delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko, according to UNN.

PACE calls for the restoration of security in the Black Sea and at the ports of Odesa. The Assembly supported my amendment on this issue. This amendment was included, in particular, in the resolution "Russia’s Fake ‘Elections’ and Its Destabilizing Attacks on Europe," adopted by PACE - Honcharenko reported.

The MP added that he had promoted the amendment specifically concerning the Black Sea, "since approximately 80% of Ukraine’s exports of grain, oilseeds, and related agricultural products pass through Black Sea ports; the continuation of the blockade threatens not only Ukraine, but also global food security and international food supplies."

In addition

In turn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk welcomed two important decisions adopted today by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

According to him, the first decision concerns Russia’s sham elections and its destabilizing attacks against Europe.

There can be neither recognition of illegal electoral processes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine nor normalization of the presence of Russia’s State Duma in international parliamentary cooperation - Stefanchuk added.

According to him, the second decision concerns the implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights against Russia.

Withdrawal from the Council of Europe did not cancel Russia’s legal obligations. Russian state assets must remain available and be used to ensure compensation and justice for those affected - Stefanchuk added.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added that for Ukraine, these are not abstract legal or political issues. This is a matter of accountability.

Russia must be held accountable for its crimes and violations. Every international decision must bring us closer to justice, a just peace, and a secure Europe - Stefanchuk concluded.

Russia must pay Ukraine tens of billions of euros for its crimes – PACE proposed how to seize the money