Owner's photo to appear in Reserve+ document soon: testing open

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 4478 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 12726 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 10935 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15164 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 12557 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 11425 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15670 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11261 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11203 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13777 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 22192 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 11026 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 12150 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 21502 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 18204 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 3324 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 4484 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 12730 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15168 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 10348 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 22216 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 45635 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79355 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 95157 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 94762 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
TikTok
Boeing Starliner

Owner's photo to appear in Reserve+ document soon: testing open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The Ministry of Defense has started testing a new function in the Reserve+ application, which will allow adding the owner's photo to the electronic military registration document. This update is intended to make identity verification more transparent and speed up document checks.

Owner's photo to appear in Reserve+ document soon: testing open

Soon, the military registration document in Reserv+ will feature a photo of the document owner. Testing is currently open. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"The Reserv+ application is updating its design and features: soon, the electronic military registration document will include a photo of the owner. This will make identity verification more transparent and speed up document checks," the Ministry of Defense reported.

Testing is currently open, and to participate, you need to fill out a short form.

Recall

In the "Reserv+" application, a deferment has appeared for parents who are raising a child independently.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine