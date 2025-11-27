Owner's photo to appear in Reserve+ document soon: testing open

Soon, the military registration document in Reserv+ will feature a photo of the document owner. Testing is currently open. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"The Reserv+ application is updating its design and features: soon, the electronic military registration document will include a photo of the owner. This will make identity verification more transparent and speed up document checks," the Ministry of Defense reported.

Testing is currently open, and to participate, you need to fill out a short form.

Recall

In the "Reserv+" application, a deferment has appeared for parents who are raising a child independently.