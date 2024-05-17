Over UAH 1.5 billion allocated to restore Zmiivska and Trypilska TPPs

The government has allocated more than UAH 1.5 billion to rebuild Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region and Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

"More than UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated today to rebuild Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region and Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region," Shmyhal said on social media.

In particular, according to him, UAH 726 million was allocated for the state-owned company Centrenergo from the state budget reserve fund. Another UAH 826 million was allocated from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of aggression.

"We expect maximum efficiency in the use of these funds. The work should be done as quickly as possible," emphasized Shmyhal.

