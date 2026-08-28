Embezzled over UAH 12 million in the procurement of 580 FPV drones - a group of criminals detained

Photo: SBU

Military counterintelligence, in cooperation with the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed and detained a group of individuals who misappropriated budget funds during the procurement of unmanned systems for the Ukrainian army. The SBU press center reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that the organizer of the scheme was a former commander of a Territorial Defense brigade in the Kyiv region, who was serving in the position at the time the crime was committed.

According to the case materials, he organized the procurement of 580 FPV drones worth a total of more than UAH 12 million, involving other individuals in the illegal activity. Subsequently, the unmanned aircraft were to be delivered to Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Kharkiv sector. However, according to the available information, the contracts for the supply of the weapons were fictitious. None of the "contracted" drones reached the Ukrainian defenders, which negatively affected the performance of tasks on the front line - the SBU said in a statement.

It is also reported that the suspects prepared documents as if the drones had been handed over to the military. In particular, the official submitted falsified UAV acceptance and transfer certificates for signing without any actual delivery.

The suspect then demanded that personnel conceal the absence of the drones during an inspection and arrange for the property to be written off as lost on the battlefield - the SBU noted.

All the detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations). The article provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years.

Reminder

SBU counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent network that was adjusting air attacks. Four informants were detained in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.