11:00 AM
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Over UAH 10 million recovered from developer of residential complex in Pechersk for Kyiv budget through court - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has recovered over UAH 10 million in shared contributions from the developer of a residential complex in Pechersk. The company failed to pay funds for the development of the city's infrastructure.

Over UAH 10 million recovered from developer of residential complex in Pechersk for Kyiv budget through court - prosecutor's office

With the participation of prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Northern Appellate Commercial Court ruled to recover over UAH 10 million in shared contributions for the benefit of the capital's territorial community, which the developer was supposed to pay for the development of urban infrastructure. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2024, the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to recover shared participation funds from a company that built a residential and office complex on Kikvidze Street in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, but failed to fulfill its legal obligation to pay the contribution.

The prosecutor's office reminded that shared contributions for the development of the city's infrastructure were to be paid by construction customers who had such an obligation before the cancellation of this payment. The corresponding norm was canceled on January 1, 2021.

Currently, the court's decision has entered into force.

Recall

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the BEB in January 2026 ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget. The funds were received within five criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
State budget
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kyiv