Over UAH 10 million recovered from developer of residential complex in Pechersk for Kyiv budget through court - prosecutor's office

With the participation of prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Northern Appellate Commercial Court ruled to recover over UAH 10 million in shared contributions for the benefit of the capital's territorial community, which the developer was supposed to pay for the development of urban infrastructure. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2024, the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to recover shared participation funds from a company that built a residential and office complex on Kikvidze Street in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, but failed to fulfill its legal obligation to pay the contribution.

The prosecutor's office reminded that shared contributions for the development of the city's infrastructure were to be paid by construction customers who had such an obligation before the cancellation of this payment. The corresponding norm was canceled on January 1, 2021.

Currently, the court's decision has entered into force.

Recall

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the BEB in January 2026 ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget. The funds were received within five criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion.