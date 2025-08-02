Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, over a hundred UAVs, and dozens of artillery systems

Over the past day, August 1, on the front, the Russian occupation army lost another 1010 of its servicemen, as well as a number of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1055210 (+1010) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11068 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23069 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 30982 (+38)

MLRS ‒ 1452 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 49196 (+139)

cruise missiles ‒ 3551 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57024 (+130)

special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

On August 1, 2025, 130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and used 1394 kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks and exhaust the potential of the occupiers.

