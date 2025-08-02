Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, over a hundred UAVs, and dozens of artillery systems

$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Evacuation from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia significantly increased due to approaching front - UZ August 1, 08:10 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai August 1, 09:08 PM
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31 August 1, 09:15 PM
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires 02:22 AM
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal 03:00 AM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 86854 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 83009 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market August 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 125683 views
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date July 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice" July 30, 01:21 PM
Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, over a hundred UAVs, and dozens of artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On August 1, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and a number of equipment. The total enemy losses since 24.02.22 have exceeded one million people.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, over a hundred UAVs, and dozens of artillery systems

Over the past day, August 1, on the front, the Russian occupation army lost another 1010 of its servicemen, as well as a number of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1055210 (+1010) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11068 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23069 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30982 (+38)
          • MLRS ‒ 1452 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 49196 (+139)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3551 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57024 (+130)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On August 1, 2025, 130 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and used 1394 kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks and exhaust the potential of the occupiers.

                              "US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal02.08.25, 05:00 • 12764 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine