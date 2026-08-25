Over the past day, 209 battles took place at the front, Russia carried out 3,200 attacks — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, August 24, there were 209 combat engagements at the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles and carried out 80 airstrikes, during which it dropped 234 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the Russian invaders deployed 9,641 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,203 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, 83 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

The populated areas of Bachivsk, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Tolstodubove, Ulanove, Volfyne, Budky, Shpyl, Rohizne, Kuch erivka, Bezzalivka, Vyntorivka, Havrylova Sloboda, Starykove, Atynske, Vovkivka, Malushyne, Seredyna-Buda and Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region; and Yanzhulivka, Bohdanove and Kliusy in Chernihiv region came under artillery fire. Tolstodubove was hit by an airstrike.

The aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five artillery systems, a UAV command post and one other important enemy target.

On the North Slobozhanskyi axis, eight combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy carried out 74 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, seven of them using MLRS. The enemy also launched one airstrike, using two guided aerial bombs.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Starytsia, Radkivka and Zarubynka.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted one offensive action toward Kurylivka.

Attempts to break into the Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman axis, where the occupiers attacked 14 times toward the populated areas of Lyman, Novoselivka, Dibrova, Drobesheve and near Olhivka.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy conducted ten assault operations in the areas of the populated areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Dibrova and Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Russian invaders conducted no offensive operations.

Nineteen attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka axis. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Novoselivka and Hruzke, and toward the populated areas of Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out 22 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Muravka and Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Rodynske, Myrne, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad and Krasnohirskyi.

On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders nine times. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Rizdvianka, Rivne, Dolynka, Hirke, Danylivka and Lisne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near Novoiakovlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

Over the past day, Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,230 personnel. Nine armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, ten ground robotic systems, 1,555 unmanned aerial vehicles, 448 vehicles and seven units of the enemy's special equipment were also neutralized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles including ballistic one; 124 of 150 drones neutralized