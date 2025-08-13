Over the day, the Russian army launched 529 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one person was injured

Russian troops carried out 529 shellings on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day, injuring one person. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA), according to UNN.

A 68-year-old man was wounded during a Russian attack on Vasylivka district. - the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, the Russian army carried out 6 airstrikes on Prymorske, Bilohirya, and Malynivka, and 381 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Also, 3 MLRS shellings covered Malynivka and Novodanylivka, and 139 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 22 reports were received about the destruction of private houses, apartments, and cars.

Russia is preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Up to 30,000 troops are expected to be redeployed from the Kursk direction, who will be ready by September.

