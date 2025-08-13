Over the day, the Russian army launched 529 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one person was injured

$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM • 18053 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 45135 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 36121 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 64113 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 37384 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39056 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 106380 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98224 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96610 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45845 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Popular news
Malyuk on the elimination of Russian General Kirillov: gave the command to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 4,500 timesAugust 12, 07:45 PM • 3748 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 6904 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 6902 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 7140 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 9928 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 18051 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 16321 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?

Exclusive

August 12, 03:14 PM • 45132 views
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 45132 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 64104 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 106377 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 10065 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 18464 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 89637 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 51589 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 208677 views
Over the day, the Russian army launched 529 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russian troops carried out 529 shellings on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was wounded. 22 reports of destruction of houses, apartments, and cars were recorded.

Over the day, the Russian army launched 529 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one person was injured

Russian troops carried out 529 shellings on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day, injuring one person. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA), according to UNN.

A 68-year-old man was wounded during a Russian attack on Vasylivka district.

- the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, the Russian army carried out 6 airstrikes on Prymorske, Bilohirya, and Malynivka, and 381 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Also, 3 MLRS shellings covered Malynivka and Novodanylivka, and 139 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 22 reports were received about the destruction of private houses, apartments, and cars.

Recall

Russia is preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Up to 30,000 troops are expected to be redeployed from the Kursk direction, who will be ready by September.

Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one woman killed, another wounded09.08.25, 15:37 • 4404 views

Vita Zelenetska

