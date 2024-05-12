Over the day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 118 air attacks, and 120 volleyball attacks
Over the past day, 155 combat engagements took place, with russia launching 13 missile attacks, 118 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Details
Over the past day, 155 combat engagements took place, as a result of which russians launched 13 missile and 118 air strikes, and fired 120 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
Situation on the routes:
Volyn and Polissya: no changes.
Siverskyi: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.
Kharkiv sector: the enemy carried out 12 attacks and launched air strikes in the localities of Kharkiv region.
Kupianske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 occupants' attacks in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.
Limansky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of localities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Siverskyi: Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks by enemy forces in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops repelled 27 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.
Toretsky: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
Pokrovsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 attacks in Donetsk region.
Kurakhivske: Defense forces repelled 10 attacks by enemy troops.
Vremivsky: Ukrainian military repelled 16 attacks in Donetsk region.
Orikhivskyi: the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders in Zaporizhzhia region 2 times.
Prydniprovsky: the enemy made 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the town of Kherson region.
Over the course of the day, the Defense Forces struck 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 artillery vehicles, 2 radar stations and 9 areas of enemy military concentration.
