Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 3116 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 4488 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 6304 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12444 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12470 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 14044 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 46351 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 35846 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50916 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 30215 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

748 mm
Over a third of the battles today are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 56 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 22 battles have taken place.

Over a third of the battles today are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than a third of today's 56 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 4 p.m., writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 56

- reported the General Staff.

Today, according to the report, communities in the settlements of Zarichchia, Tymonovychi, Khrinivka, Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; Myropilske, Zarutske, Sosnivka, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Studenok, Kucherivka, Malushyne, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast; enemy aircraft also launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Maryine, Krasnopillia, Vysoké, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske, Prokhody, Stepok in Sumy Oblast.

Situation by sectors

In the Lyman sector today, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Nové, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Torske. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance once in the direction of Markove, but was repulsed.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka. Two attacks are ongoing, our defenders have already repelled five assault actions by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske. Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled nine attacks, 13 combat engagements are still ongoing. Russian terrorist aviation launched guided aerial bombs on Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Rozlyv; one more combat engagement is ongoing. Novodarivka and Dachne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, enemy aviation launched unguided aerial missiles on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the area of Stepové. Shcherbaky, Novoyakovlivka, and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy conducted one offensive action - without success.

In the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Siversk, and Huliaipole sectors, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

"In Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, two of which are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 16 strikes, dropping 21 KABs. In addition, the enemy conducted more than 130 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the summary reported.

"Easter truce": 96 battles in 24 hours, most in the Pokrovsk direction - map from the General Staff21.04.25, 08:42

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
