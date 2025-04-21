"Easter truce": 96 battles in 24 hours, most in the Pokrovsk direction - map from the General Staff

On the front lines, 96 combat engagements took place over the past day against the backdrop of the enemy violating Russia's own promise of an "Easter truce," most of them on the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy was also more active in the Kursk region and the Lymansky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on April 21, showing a map of combat operations for April 20, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the pressure of the invaders, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 96 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 1882 shellings on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 33 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 957 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as an enemy artillery piece," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defensive lines of our defenders once near the settlement of Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders attacked yesterday in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Nadiia, Myrné, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nové, and Yampilivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the area of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Dar'iivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted 10 attacks near Druzhba, Toretsk, and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy conducted five attacks over the past day in the area of Kostiantynopil, Skudne, and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces advanced four times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements occurred over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk region, over the past day, the enemy carried out 184 shellings, 17 of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 assault actions of the invaders," the General Staff reported.

Recall

As of 00:00 after Easter, the Russian army violated its own promise of a ceasefire 2935 times, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, citing a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be reciprocal.

