"Easter truce": 96 battles in 24 hours, most in the Pokrovsk direction - map from the General Staff

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
Exclusive
06:59 AM • 654 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 11207 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 27005 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43423 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29038 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34107 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53472 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72175 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69074 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
51%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 21911 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 14747 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 24896 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 21585 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 55776 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 11207 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 37878 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 40163 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72175 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 56762 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69074 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 38905 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 40172 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 40819 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 74418 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

"Easter truce": 96 battles in 24 hours, most in the Pokrovsk direction - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1700 views

Over the past day, 96 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy attacked the most on the Pokrovske direction, where the Defense Forces stopped 39 attacks.

"Easter truce": 96 battles in 24 hours, most in the Pokrovsk direction - map from the General Staff

On the front lines, 96 combat engagements took place over the past day against the backdrop of the enemy violating Russia's own promise of an "Easter truce," most of them on the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy was also more active in the Kursk region and the Lymansky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on April 21, showing a map of combat operations for April 20, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the pressure of the invaders, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 96 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 1882 shellings on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 33 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 957 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as an enemy artillery piece," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defensive lines of our defenders once near the settlement of Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders attacked yesterday in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Nadiia, Myrné, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nové, and Yampilivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the area of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Dar'iivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted 10 attacks near Druzhba, Toretsk, and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Rozlyv.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy conducted five attacks over the past day in the area of Kostiantynopil, Skudne, and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces advanced four times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements occurred over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk region, over the past day, the enemy carried out 184 shellings, 17 of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 assault actions of the invaders," the General Staff reported.

"Easter truce": General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russia's losses per day21.04.25, 07:44 • 2366 views

Recall

As of 00:00 after Easter, the Russian army violated its own promise of a ceasefire 2935 times, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, citing a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be reciprocal.

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW21.04.25, 02:15 • 14719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53