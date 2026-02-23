Over a third of battles occurred in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff map

In the past day, the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions on the front line were the hottest, accounting for more than a third of the 130 battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 130 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 51 missiles, 95 air strikes, dropping 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8990 kamikaze drones and carried out 3331 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 78 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pokrovske, Prosiana, Rivne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersianka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, Liubytske, Tavriiske, Kamyshivakha, Veselianka, Zelene, Rozivka, Barvinivka, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of personnel concentration, four UAV control points, an artillery system, a communication hub, an air defense system, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, our defenders repelled one enemy attack yesterday. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and carried out 83 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the Dvorichanske area.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance in the Drobysheve area and towards Novosergiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Riznykivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions once, in the Vasyukivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiyivka, Sofiyivka and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiya and towards Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions six times, in the areas of Stepove, Kalynivske, Ternove and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 27 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, in the areas of Prymorske and Stepove.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff