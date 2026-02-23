Over a third of battles occurred in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff map

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
07:26 AM • 392 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 2006 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 17134 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 36370 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 36595 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 43247 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 41303 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49060 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54491 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43052 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
87%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 14929 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 12857 views
The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentaryFebruary 22, 10:19 PM • 7338 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 18369 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhoto04:51 AM • 6172 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 91928 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 101770 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 108676 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 120302 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 158456 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gitanas Nausėda
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lviv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 45094 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 46752 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 46607 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 37379 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 39752 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

Over a third of battles occurred in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Over the past day, 130 combat engagements were recorded at the front, with over a third of them occurring in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions. The occupiers launched 2 missile and 95 air strikes, employing 8990 kamikaze drones.

Over a third of battles occurred in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff map

In the past day, the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions on the front line were the hottest, accounting for more than a third of the 130 battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 130 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 51 missiles, 95 air strikes, dropping 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8990 kamikaze drones and carried out 3331 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 78 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pokrovske, Prosiana, Rivne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersianka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, Liubytske, Tavriiske, Kamyshivakha, Veselianka, Zelene, Rozivka, Barvinivka, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of personnel concentration, four UAV control points, an artillery system, a communication hub, an air defense system, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, our defenders repelled one enemy attack yesterday. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and carried out 83 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the Dvorichanske area.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance in the Drobysheve area and towards Novosergiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Riznykivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions once, in the Vasyukivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiyivka, Sofiyivka and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiya and towards Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions six times, in the areas of Stepove, Kalynivske, Ternove and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 27 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, in the areas of Prymorske and Stepove.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff23.02.26, 06:51 • 6242 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine