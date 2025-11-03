Over 9,000 cases of flu and COVID-19 registered in Kyiv in a week

For the 44th week of 2025, 9,150 new cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 were recorded in the capital, reported the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The incidence rate in Kyiv was 309.9 cases per 100,000 population, which is 43.6% lower than the average intensity level. Compared to the previous week, the indicator decreased by 7.1%.

The largest number of sick people are among children – 5,093 cases (55.7%), among adults – 4,057.

Among schoolchildren, 2,866 cases of infection were registered.

The number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 28.5% – 93 people fell ill, including 7 children under 17 years of age.

148 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized, including 95 children. Among those with COVID-19, 38 people were admitted to hospitals, of whom 5 were children.

Five adult patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units; no deaths were registered last week.

The Ministry of Health reminds that vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against severe forms of influenza and coronavirus infection.

