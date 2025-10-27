$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
In Kyiv, the incidence of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 has decreased: fewer children are getting sick

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

In Kyiv, during the 43rd week of 2025, 9,845 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, which is 3% less than the previous week. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 31.9%, and 1 fatal case was recorded.

In Kyiv, the incidence of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 has decreased: fewer children are getting sick

In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI has decreased, with 9,845 new cases registered during the week, while the incidence of COVID-19 has decreased by almost a third, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In the capital, for the 43rd week of 2025, 9,845 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered. The incidence rate was 333.5, which is 39.3% lower than the average intensity level. During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 3% compared to the previous week – due to the child population.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to data from the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health".

In particular, as indicated, 5,700 children (57.9% of all sick) and 4,145 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 2,924 cases were registered. Last reporting week, among children, according to data from the Kyiv City State Administration, 6,086 (60% of all sick) fell ill, and among schoolchildren, 3,467 cases were registered.

"The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 31.9%. In total, 130 people fell ill, of whom 13 were children under 17 years old," the report says.

110 patients with flu and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 83 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 16 people were hospitalized, including 2 children under 17 years old. During the week, 1 adult patient with COVID-19 was in intensive care units.

"During the week, 1 fatal case among adults from complications of COVID-19 was registered," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv